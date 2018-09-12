MARYLAND

Rescue crew heads to S.C. for hurricane aid

A crew of about 80 rescuers from Montgomery County is headed to South Carolina to help deal with Hurricane Florence and its aftermath.

The storm is expected to hit the Carolinas hard this week.

The crew going to Columbia, S.C., is called Maryland Task Force 1. The members are mainly from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service and will operate under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

They are taking food, water and other supplies to be self-sufficient, plus six boats and a K-9 crew. Their mission is likely to last at least 10 days, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire.

Forecasters with The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang said Wednesday that Florence was a Category 4 storm that could bring dangerous winds, flash flooding and power outages. It could be one of the most intense hurricanes to strike the Southeast in at least two decades.

— Dana Hedgpeth

1 dies after shooting at funeral in Lansdowne

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday at a funeral in Maryland, according to Baltimore County police.

Gunfire erupted about 12:40 p.m. as cars were arriving for a service at Mount Zion Cemetery on Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne, east of Ellicott City.

Video from local news stations showed a casket that had not been lowered into the ground and a crowd of people scattering among gravestones amid the shooting.

Two adults were shot, police said. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person reporting chest pains was also taken to a hospital.

Nearby Lansdowne High School was locked down after the shooting.

Police have not offered a motive in the shooting or information about the gunman. The victims’ names were not released because family members had not been notified.

— Lynh Bui

5 are charged in theft of Gucci merchandise

Five men were arrested and charged in the theft of $20,000 to $30,000 in merchandise from a Gucci store in the Chevy Chase area of Montgomery County, county police said.

On July 31, police said, the merchandise was taken from the Gucci store inside the Saks Fifth Avenue in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

According to a police account released Tuesday, two people assaulted two employees — a man and a woman — in the Gucci area of the Saks store shortly before noon.

After that, police said, five more people entered the store. Based on the police statement, all seven apparently began to steal merchandise from display cases.

What was taken remained unclear. Based on the police statement, the merchandise apparently included purses.

Each of the five men was charged, police said, with theft in the range of $25,000 to $100,000.

— Martin Weil