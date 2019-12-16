Donald E. King initiated the push. He is a senior partner at the McGuireWoods law firm and board member of the American Civil War Museum.

King said the foundation plans to privately raise millions to erect the statue in the city of Richmond.

Black troops in the Union army defeated Confederate forces at the Battle of New Market Heights in 1864. It followed two previous attempts that failed.

Fourteen of the black soldiers who fought received the Medal of Honor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD