Authorities said Evans was thrown from the moped. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It was not known whether Evans was wearing a helmet.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

AD

Man, 19, is fatally shot in Oxon Hill

Police have identified a man who was fatally shot Monday in Oxon Hill.

Bryant Brooks, 19, of Oxon Hill, was killed about 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Winslow Road near Indian Head Highway, Prince George’s County police said.

AD

Police went to the area after receiving a call about a shooting and found Brooks “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to determine a motive and find a suspect or suspects. Police said they don’t think it was a “random crime.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

First resident dies of vaping-related injury

For the first time, a Virginia resident has died of a severe lung injury after vaping, authorities said Tuesday.

AD

The Virginia Department of Health said the death was reported by Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C. The name of the victim was not released.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak,” state Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

AD

The statement said the death is one of 31 lung injury cases in Virginia and 805 cases from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Twelve deaths have been confirmed in 10 states, according to the statement.

The cause of the outbreak of lung injuries is not known, authorities said, and the Virginia Health Department recommends that people concerned about lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use or vaping avoid e-cigarette products.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news

AD