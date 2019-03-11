A prolific one she is, Washington’s queen of the naked mole-rats. Over the weekend, according to the National Zoo, seven new mole-rat pups were welcomed.

They were born during the day and overnight Saturday, the zoo said. The pups, as the newborns are called, and the naked mole rat colony into which they were born “all appear to be doing well,” the Zoo said Sunday.

The appearance of the newborn members of this breed prompted the zoo to Tweet, with what appeared to be a puckish sense of fun, a “ROYAL BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT.”

Lest misunderstanding ensue, all three words appeared in capital letters.

In December, it will be remembered, the queen revealed herself, by doing what she alone in the colony could do. She gave birth to mole rat pups. At first it was reported that the zoo had three of the pups, but a later report gave the number as four.

Naked mole-rates are pink, nearly hairless subterranean rodents. Adult mole rats are small, and the pups are even smaller. They were described as equivalent in size to jelly beans.



The naked- mole rat seems to have a wrinkled skin, possibly suggestive of its name. (National Zoo photo T)

Until the December births , it was possible to guess and speculate about which of these tiny mammals would wear the regal title, but science wants proof, and the December 17 delivery clinched the determination.

Now the queen has gone and done it again, producing even more progeny. Apparently this is no great surprise. After a mole rat delivers offspring, according to t he zoo, her spine stretches, so that she may carry more the next time.

Meanwhile, mole rat doings may be followed on a live mole rat web cam. https://nationalzoo.si.edu/webcams/naked-mole-rat-cam

