More than 100 relocated after fire at senior care facility

Prince George’s County fire officials said fire crews were called to Larkin Chase Center in Bowie around 3:40 a.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the kitchen, news outlets reported. Firefighters helped relocate 112 residents, officials said.

BOWIE, Md. — More than 100 residents of a Maryland senior care facility were temporarily relocated early Tuesday after a kitchen explosion set off a fire at the facility, but authorities said no one was injured.

After the fire was put out, crews ventilated the building and officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Images from the scene show part of the roof collapsed and bricks blown away.