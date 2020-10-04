Jail officials said those who tested positive were isolated from the general population after the results came in. The facility also remains on a lock-down status.
The vast majority of of those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and no one was hospitalized as of Saturday, the stations reported.
Also over the weekend, dozens of inmates at the Danville City Jail tested positive for COVID-19.
