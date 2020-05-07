Last week’s number rose as a federal stimulus package extended unemployment benefits to gig workers and the self employed. Last week’s numbers in Maryland were raised by 44,280 additional claims under the change. More than 490,000 people have filed for unemployment in Maryland in the last seven weeks.
Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week nationwide. Roughly 33.5 million people have filed for jobless claims in the United States in the seven weeks since the coronavirus started forcing millions of companies to close their doors.
