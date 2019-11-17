More than 20 hurt in crash on icy highway

More than 20 people were hurt when a charter bus struck an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 after a sudden snowstorm Sunday caught drivers off guard and iced roadways.

Virginia State Police said a tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-64 when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. A charter bus was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and struck it. The bus ran off the right side of the highway and came to rest against the guardrail, police said.