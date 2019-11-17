VIRGINIA

More than 20 hurt in crash on icy highway

More than 20 people were hurt when a charter bus struck an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 after a sudden snowstorm Sunday caught drivers off guard and iced roadways.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m., about 25 miles west of Charlottesville.

Virginia State Police said a tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-64 when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. A charter bus was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and struck it. The bus ran off the right side of the highway and came to rest against the guardrail, police said.

The crash, which also involved about seven other vehicles, shut down part of I-64 for hours.

Most injuries were considered minor, but crews had to extricate the drivers of the tractor-trailer and the bus, who suffered more serious injuries, said Kostas Alibertis, chief of the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad.

— Justin George

Pedestrian struck, killed in Alexandria

A 77-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in a crosswalk in the 3100 block of Duke Street in Alexandria, authorities said.

Alexandria police identified the pedestrian as John Thompson of Fairfax County. The driver remained on the scene, they said.

— Perry Stein

