The crash, which also involved about seven other vehicles, shut down part of I-64 for hours.
Most injuries were considered minor, but crews had to extricate the drivers of the tractor-trailer and the bus, who suffered more serious injuries, said Kostas Alibertis, chief of the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad.
— Justin George
Pedestrian struck, killed in Alexandria
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in a crosswalk in the 3100 block of Duke Street in Alexandria, authorities said.
Alexandria police identified the pedestrian as John Thompson of Fairfax County. The driver remained on the scene, they said.
— Perry Stein
