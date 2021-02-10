“There are a lot of things on the table, but we’re hopeful that the measures that we took last week will start to have an impact and we’ll see a downward trend,” VMI spokesman Bill Wyatt said.
Interim Superintedent Cedric Wins implemented measures last week to slow the virus’s spread. Those measures included closing campus to visitors and suspending visitation between cadets in the barracks. There is also a 14-day quarantine for cadets who have close contact with someone who tested positive.
VMI leaders have not discussed sending cadets home.
“I think the folks at the department of health would advise us against that, sending them back into the community,” said Wyatt, the spokesman.
