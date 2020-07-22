The storm landed in the area around 3:30 p.m. and left multiple people stuck in elevators, according to a spokesperson for the Alexandria Fire Department. As of 4:30 p.m., one person was still stuck in the elevator of Safeway on King Street.
During the storm, D.C. Fire and Emergency Services assisted kayakers caught on the Potomac River. In Montgomery County, emergency personnel responded to a barn struck by lightning. As of Wednesday afternoon, police in the region had not reported injuries related to the storm.
Just before 4:30 p.m., the worst of the storms exited the District and locations to the west, according to the Capital Weather Gang. The National Weather Service’s severe thunderstorm watch, however, will continue until 7 p.m. for the Washington-Baltimore region. A flash flood warning remains in place until 6:30 p.m. for an area that includes the District, Arlington and Alexandria.
It is the third day of heavy thunderstorms in the Washington area. In Wednesday’s storm, winds in eastern suburbs reached more than 60 mph.