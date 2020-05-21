Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced 17 new COVID-19 test sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state. Additional test sites across Maryland will be announced by the end of the month, the governor’s office said.
The state also was opening a drive-thru testing site at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County on Thursday to offer tests without appointment and to people without symptoms.
