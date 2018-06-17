THE DISTRICT

Police: At least a dozen took part in robbery

More than a dozen people took part in a robbery Saturday night in Southeast Washington, according to a preliminary police report.

The robbery occurred at 10:50 p.m. at 16th and W streets SE, police said. The site is in a residential area in the Anacostia neighborhood, two blocks from the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site.

The robbers were described to police as about 15 juveniles and adults.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Bodies of 2 boaters

are found in Potomac

The bodies of two Montgomery County men who disappeared after a boating accident in Charles County on Saturday were recovered from the Potomac River by divers Sunday, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Police identified the men as Eriberto Ferrufino, 47, and Franklin Ferrufino, 43, both of Silver Spring.

The men’s 13-foot Boston Whaler was found empty and turning in circles about 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Cobb Island, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the accident continues, police said.

— Spencer S. Hsu

7 are injured in crash,

3 of them seriously

Seven people were injured Saturday night in a multicar crash in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Four people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and three were seriously injured, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. All were taken to hospitals, he said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, he said.

The crash was reported in the 5500 block of Muncaster Mill Road, west of the Norbeck area and about a mile south of the Intercounty Connector.

— Martin Weil

1 person is killed in

motorcycle collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an automobile Sunday afternoon near Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. at Allentown Road and Maxwell Drive, leaving one person in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, said an initial report by Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady.

Police said the adult male motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The adult driver and passengers of the car were also taken to a hospital with non-life- threatening injuries, police said.

— Spencer S. Hsu