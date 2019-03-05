On Tuesday night, a raccoon entered the nest where Justice, above, and Libert, have long resided in Southwest Washington. (Courtesy of Earth Conservation Corps./Courtesy of Earth Conservation Corps.)

The lives of the two eagles that have been longtime residents of Southwest Washington have seemed challenging enough when they lived among only members of their species, but now a raccoon has apparently intruded into the long-running drama.

The nest usually inhabited by the much discussed bald eagle duo, Liberty and Justice, was invaded Tuesday night by an apparently uninvited guest, a furry member of the mammalian species, a raccoon.

The tale is told in terse notes made in the log kept by watchers of the Earth Conservation Corps.

“Raccoon enters nest,” the notes begin. According to the notes, the animal “digs up and cracks both eggs.” Then, in the words of the real-time report, the raccoon “appears to eat from one of them.”

The eggs are, apparently, the two that had been laid by the female eagle, Liberty.

Although the intrusion of the raccoon might be regarded as symbolic of a Darwinian struggle for existence.

However, any failure to hatch can not, apparently, be laid at the claws or jaws of the marauding raccoon. The eggs have already been described by lnowledgeable parties as non viable.

It was not clear where either Liberty or Justice was during the incident of the raccoon.

Earlier this year, it seemed that the strangers in the nest who disrupted the eagle idyll were other male eagles. But the raccoon may pose problems of another order entirely.

