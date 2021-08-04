Officials say the overhaul also includes increases to adjunct faculty pay in hopes of attracting and retaining high-quality instructors.
The university says the measures come as Morgan State seeks to address employee inequity in a meaningful way at the state’s largest historically Black university.
Morgan State is offering benefits to 60 eligible full-time employees who have never had employee benefits provided by the school and increasing the hourly wage for 66 regular employees. Contractual conversions will conclude by the end of the current fiscal year.