Mosby emerged as the nominee with 41% of the vote, leading Councilwoman Shannon Sneed by nearly 16,000 votes after more than 132,000 ballots were counted, news outlets reported.
Sneed and another opponent, Carl Stokes, congratulated Mosby, who will face Republican Jovani Patterson in November’s general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.
Mosby is married to the city’s top prosecutor, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby.
Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry also declared victory over incumbent Joan Pratt in the party’s nomination for city comptroller. Pratt, who has held the seat since 1995, said she would comment once all the ballots are counted. Final results in her race are expected to be announced Friday.
