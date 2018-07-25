RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — An area of Prince George’s County where mosquitoes were found carrying the West Nile virus will be sprayed Thursday evening.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the virus was found in bugs collected two weeks ago in the Riverdale Park area. The spraying will be used to control mosquitoes in parts of Riverdale Park, Edmonston, Hyattsville and Rogers Heights.

It’s the first discovery this year of mosquitoes with the virus in Maryland.

The state health department released information Monday about the first confirmed, locally acquired human case of the virus this year in Maryland. The agency says the infected person is an adult and resides in the Baltimore metropolitan region. Spraying was also planned for the area where that person lives.

