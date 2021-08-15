The six people inside were taken to the hospital. The dead were identified by the department as 22-year-old Jasmine Allen, 4-year-old Kadene Allen and 9-month-old Jadae Copeland.
Two men in the home -- the children’s uncle and a family friend -- were in stable condition on Sunday. A third man, the children’s grandfather, was not injured.
One firefighter was being treated for burns to his hands that occurred while working to rescue the home’s occupants, the department said.
The fire originated from a second-floor room and the home had no working smoke detectors, the news release said.