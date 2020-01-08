ESSEX, Md. — A mother and her three children were hit by a car in Maryland and police say two of the children died after the collision.

Jhalil Norris, 5, and Jovanni Norris, 6, were pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash Monday afternoon in Essex, Baltimore County police said in a release on Tuesday. The children, their mother and a 9-year-old sibling were hit while crossing at an intersection, news outlets reported.

The mother and the 9-year-old are at hospitals in critical condition, police said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash but police say the driver stayed on the scene. Authorities haven’t said whether charges will be filed.

In a separate crash, Isaac Gill, 6, of Columbia, died Monday after he and his mother were hit by a car while in a crosswalk. His mother had injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

