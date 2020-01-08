The mother and the 9-year-old are at hospitals in critical condition, police said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash but police say the driver stayed on the scene. Authorities haven’t said whether charges will be filed.

In a separate crash, Isaac Gill, 6, of Columbia, died Monday after he and his mother were hit by a car while in a crosswalk. His mother had injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

