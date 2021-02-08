A companion lawsuit seeks $3 million in general damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after police gathered on Aug. 3, 2018 at the memorial service for Howlett and arrested and handcuffed his best friend in front of mourners.
Both lawsuits, filed in Chesterfield County Circuit Court, name as defendants the Hopewell Police Department, retired Police Chief John Keohane, Hopewell Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Newman and ten individual officers.
Newman said he could not comment until he spoke to his attorney. Keohane did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.