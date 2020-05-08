The house was a rental and I wondered what could be outside on its second-floor patio at night. I envisioned a bird. Then a cat. Then a rat.

When a man opened the doors my first thought was, “Thank God, it’s not a rat.”

My second thought was of the baby next to me and his almost-3-year-old brother in the next room. I had never seen this man, and now he was stepping into my bedroom and holding a finger up to his mouth to tell me to be quiet.

AD

“What do you want?” I asked him so calmly that it still surprises me.

AD

The curse words that came out of my mouth next don’t surprise me. He stayed silent, so I yelled at him to get out, and then stood up and walked between him and the bed, where my son remained sleeping. My mind kept focusing on one thought: Almost every light in the house had been turned off and he chose to come to a room where the lights were on.

The man took a few steps inside the room, and I took a few steps toward him, trying to keep him closer to the door than the bed. We were standing just inches apart when I remembered my husband was home, working in another part of the house.

AD

I shouted his name, and with the sound of his footsteps, the man turned and ran.

It has been four years since that home invasion, but I have been thinking a lot about it lately — not because it was a scary time, and we are now again in one.

AD

But because I felt braver in those moments than I had ever before, and I have needed to remind myself of that lately.

When you are waddling around with a pregnant belly, you tend to hear the same advice on loop. Sleep now. Take plenty of photos because it goes quickly. Try to make time for yourself. What people don’t tell you is how that child will rewire you in a way that makes you more. More aware. More tired. More irritable. More self-doubting. More scared. And, yes, even if it takes extraordinary circumstances sometimes to show us, more brave, more capable, more focused on what matters.

AD

My mother has survived breast cancer three times. She received her first diagnosis when I was in high school. At the time, it felt like the worst thing that could happen. Now, when I look back, I realize how much good came out of those awful, uncertain months.

AD

I saw a strength in her that I didn’t know she had and that I’ve seen time and again since. We also grew closer in a way I didn’t expect.

Before her diagnosis, our relationship was strained by circumstances that at one point left us sharing a twin-size bed in a relative’s home and then living in a house that had no heat. I rarely told her about what was happening in my life and forged her name on whatever documents needed to be signed by my school.

AD

After that diagnosis, she invested in a house that gave us stability and warmth. She also became someone I confide in, laugh hard with and turn to when I most need help. She’s the only person I will FaceTime with on those days when I feel and look my worst because I haven’t had time to shower, tame my hair or have a quiet thought without someone needing something from me. Those days used to come now and then. They are much more frequent now.

AD

Parenting in a pandemic is exhausting. Add working full time to that mix and it can leave you clutching the kitchen counter you just cleaned, because you need to lean on something in those two minutes you have to absorb the weight of your worries before you have to put the kids to bed and catch up on the work you haven’t had a chance to do all day.

“Why are you sad?” my 5-year-old son asks when he finds me like that on a recent night. He wraps his arms around me.

AD

“I’m not,” I tell him. “I was just thinking about what we should bake tomorrow.”

Before the pandemic, I rarely baked. I never enjoyed it much. But since we’ve been stuck at home, I’ve learned that he loves to cook and bake. He smells each new ingredient before throwing it into the bowl and then insists on stirring or mixing whatever we’ve tossed together.

AD

Before the pandemic, he also used to get frustrated reading, sometimes to the point of quiet tears. Now, he seeks out new words, looking for them in magazines, recipes and his older brother’s books.

His 7-year-old brother, meanwhile, has gone from plowing through Captain Underpants and Dog Man books to ones without pictures.

AD

He also now knows how to hit a baseball, toss a Frisbee and identify trees by their leaves because our family has had more time to spend together in our backyard than when school and work left us only the weekends, which were usually filled with other activities.

I was recently talking to some other moms from my children’s school and the conversation flowed from funny to depressing to uplifting. I realized afterward, that’s exactly how each day of parenting now feels. It is crowded with highs and lows.

AD

No, I don’t want to hear Alexa fart, again.

Please don’t bring that bug into the house. Really, take it outside NOW!

Yes, when this is all over, we will go to the aquarium.

AD

No, I don’t know when this will be all over.

It is fun to paint in the middle of the day.

I like being home with you, too.

This Mother’s Day will come at a time when moms are stretched more than ever. They are being asked every day to feel more, do more and be more — and some are being asked that even as they lose some of the support and stability they had before the pandemic.

But here’s the thing, moms, in case you need a reminder: You got this. Moms have long emerged from traumatic times more powerful, more creative, more determined versions of themselves, and many will undoubtedly do that again.

The pandemic may also, in other ways, give us more than it takes.

AD

AD

On a recent day, I had just finished conducting two emotional interviews, had an inbox filled with emails that were waiting for replies and needed to start prepping for dinner, when my 5-year-old asked if I could play outside with him.

I started to tell him no, but then I agreed to give him 10 minutes.

Outside, he explained the game. We were going to pretend to be superheroes. He was going to be Batman. I was going to be Captain Marvel. And our mission was to find the “crystal of life” that had been stolen from a museum.

A moment later, that baby who had been sleeping on the bed that day a stranger broke into our room was a boy running through our yard, fighting invisible bad guys. At one point, he pretended one zapped him and made his body go limp. I stood a few feet away laughing, when he snapped me back into character.

AD

“You have to save me, Mama,” he yelled. “I mean, Captain Marvel.”

I, of course, did.