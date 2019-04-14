A 29-year-old Maryland man driving a Harley-Davidson on Saturday night was killed when his motorcycle crossed the centerline of the road and struck an oncoming vehicle, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Fowler was traveling west in the 11000 block of Old Annapolis Road in Frederick shortly after 11 p.m. when his motorcycle crashed into a Subaru Forester heading east. Fowler, who lived in Frederick, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Subaru was treated at the crash site and released. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.