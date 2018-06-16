FAIRFAX, Va. — Virginia state troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Fairfax County.

The dead motorcyclist has been identified as Jorge Ranulfo Sanchez, Jr. The Woodbridge man was 27.

A late Friday statement from the Virginia State Police says Sanchez crashed on Interstate 66 while traveling at a high rate of speed with another motorcyclist.

Witnesses say his motorcycle sideswiped a car, causing it to run off the left side of the roadway and slam into the guardrail.

Sanchez was reported dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The motorist in the Jaguar he sideswiped was not injured in the crash.

