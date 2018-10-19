THE DISTRICT

Motorcyclist, 28, dies after collision with car

A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a collision in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Marcellus Delmar Rooths, 28, of Northeast Washington, was driving a motorcycle Tuesday evening near the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, police said. At an intersection, Rooths collided with a Toyota 4Runner whose driver was traveling westbound and turning left. The Toyota driver remained at the scene.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

High court asked to review drug pricing

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether the state’s drug price-gouging statute is constitutional.

Frosh said he is asking the court to uphold the 2017 legislation, which has been blocked from taking effect, to bring down the skyrocketing cost of generic drugs.

“It’s an important public policy and a number of studies have shown that these drug prices are going up 1,000 percent, which defies common sense,” Frosh said.

A federal appeals court refused a request from Frosh in July to reconsider the lawsuit filed by generic-drug manufacturers after a three-judge panel ruled that the law violates the commerce clause of the Constitution.

According to the filing, “this case presents the question whether the states’ sovereign power to regulate in-state commerce includes the power to impose consumer-protection requirements on both in-state and out-of-state manufacturers of goods destined for sale in the state.”

—Ovetta Wiggins

THE REGION

12th person sentenced in heroin ring

A twelfth person involved in a “significant heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking ring” that authorities say had distributed more than $1 million worth of drugs in the Alexandria area has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Gregory Taylor, 44, of Fort Washington, Md., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin, authorities said.

—Dana Hedgpeth