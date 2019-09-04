MARYLAND

Police: Man who died lost control of bike

A man who died in a motorcycle crash on Labor Day had lost control of his bike after landing a wheelie, according to Prince George’s County police.

Marc Yearwood Jr., 25, of District Heights crashed on Ritchie Road, police said. He crashed into a curb and struck a fire hydrant after losing control of the motorcycle, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Lynh Bui

Man found fatally shot near recreation center

Homicide detectives are investigating the slaying of a man found shot to death Tuesday at a park in Glenarden, Prince George’s County police said.

Glenarden and Maryland-National Capital Park Police were called to a community center on McLain Avenue around 9 p.m. and found Brandon Dixon, 29, of District Heights suffering from gunshot wounds near basketball courts. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to identify a suspect and a motive.

— Lynh Bui

Police: Aggressive dog shot during traffic stop

A Prince George’s County police officer fatally shot a dog attacking him during a traffic stop, police said.

An on-duty officer pulled over a sedan traveling without license plates Saturday near Jefferson Heights and Cedar Heights drives, police said.

A second officer arrived to help with the stop, and then a cane corso dog approached from a nearby yard and tried to bite the second officer in the leg, police said.

The officer stepped back, and the dog lunged at the officer and tried to bite him again, police said.

The officer drew his weapon and fired at the dog, which was taken to a veterinary hospital and later died, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Homeowner won't face charges in shooting

The prosecutor in Howard County said Tuesday that no charges would be brought against a resident who shot and killed a man who attempted to enter his home in July.

“Despite the fact that this was a horrible loss of life,” there was “no criminal violation,” said State’s Attorney Richard Gibson.

Gerardo Alberto Espinoza, 46, of Chantilly, Va., had been banging on the front door of Charles Dorsey’s home in the Woodbine area just after 1 a.m. on July 21, according to police.

The homeowner and his wife, who had been sleeping, shouted at Espinoza to leave, police said. They said Espinoza “tried to gain entry” and was shot.

Police said Espinoza had been staying at a friend’s house nearby. The friends have said they think Espinoza was under the impression he was at their house.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Tobacco ban in place as school starts again

Virginia students are returning to tobacco-free campuses.

That’s because a state law that took effect July 1 bans tobacco on school property for every district in every school-related setting, including activities off campus. The policies also cover e-cigarette use.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia is one of just 19 states with a full school tobacco ban.

Most districts already had such policies in effect, but many school systems had to craft them over the summer.

— Associated Press