MARYLAND

Motorist dies in

head-on collision

A motorist was killed Friday in Charles County in a head-on collision with a vehicle that crossed into his lane, the Maryland State Police said.

Joseph Antonio Davis, 32, of Marbury, Md., was driving east on Route 225 when the other vehicle crossed into his lane from the westbound lanes, police said. The crash occurred about 4:40 p.m. east of Arlough Place in the La Plata area.

Police said it was unknown why the other vehicle crossed the double lines.

— Martin Weil

Wedding party escapes

injury after house fire

More than a dozen people who had gathered for a wedding escaped injury early Sunday after a fire destroyed part of a Montgomery County home, authorities said.

The fire, which occurred about 2:30 a.m., was centered around a large recycling bin near the garage of the Keeneland Circle home in North Potomac, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

“It was a pretty significant fire when we got there,” he said.

All 15 people who were together in the house for a wedding got out safely and later relocated to another family home in the neighborhood, according to Piringer.

He said many items for the wedding, which was scheduled for later Sunday, were in the home, including the bride’s dress.

— Jennifer Barrios