Williams was arrested at the scene. Prosecutors said a blood test later revealed Williams was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Authorities also determined he was driving 63 mph in a 25 mph zone and failed to brake as he approached the bench.

AD

AD

As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Williams faces a total prison sentence for both deaths of six to 10 years.

Williams entered the plea Friday in D.C. Superior Court. The U.S. attorney’s office announced the plea Tuesday.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.

— Keith L. Alexander

Driver injured in October crash dies

A man who was involved in a traffic crash in late October in the District has died.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Oct. 30 at the intersection of 37th Street and Ridge Road SE.

D.C. police said the driver of a Chevrolet Spark was backing out of a parking space in that area when it hit a parked vehicle. The driver then sped away from the area, lost control of the car and hit a light pole and a metal fence.

AD

The driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital. The driver died Sunday of his injuries, police said, and was identified as James Whitehead, 72, of Northwest.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Man dies after striking several parked cars

A 23-year-old man was killed when the SUV he was driving hit several parked cars and caught on fire, police said.

Prince George’s County police said Matthew Thomas Sullivan of Huntingtown died after the crash that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in Hyattsville.

The incident happened in the 3400 block of Purdue Street near Wells Boulevard. An initial investigation found that Sullivan was driving the SUV and hit several parked cars before the vehicle caught fire. No one was in the cars he struck, police said.

Sullivan suffered severe burns and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police said in a statement that it remains under investigation as to “what caused [Sullivan] to strike the parked cars.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

AD