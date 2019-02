RICHMOND, Va. — Federal authorities have launched a criminal investigation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia.

The pipeline’s parent company said in recent corporate filings with the SEC that it has been informed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia of a criminal investigation.

EQM Midstream Partners says in filings that the pipeline joint venture had received a grand jury subpoena for documents on Monday.

The scope of the inquiry is unclear. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

An EQM spokeswoman says the company is complying with the subpoena.

Last month, two local attorneys called for a federal investigation into whether pipeline crews violated laws by continuing construction after a permit suspension.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.