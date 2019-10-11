RICHMOND, Va. — The company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline has agreed to pay over $2 million and submit to enhanced monitoring to settle a lawsuit brought by Virginia officials that alleged repeated environmental violations.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office announced Friday that a consent decree had been reached with Mountain Valley LLC that will resolve the lawsuit filed in December.

Herring’s office said in a news release that Mountain Valley will pay a $2.15 million civil penalty and will submit to court-supervised compliance with environmental protections. It will also pay for additional third-party monitoring.

State officials alleged that developers violated Virginia’s environmental laws and regulations by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.

The settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period before it will be submitted to the court.

