Tony’s Bug was about to become a star.

I’ve been sharing stories from readers about their various brushes with the movie industry, whether as a rubbernecking observer or an extra. But it’s not just people who populate the silver screen. Today’s column is about four-wheeled actors.

The movie studio man had heard about Tony’s car through a VW owners club in Maryland. A movie called “Chances Are” was going to be filming in Washington and much of it was set in 1964. The car would be “owned” by Cybill Shepherd.

Tony’s car was perfect, but just as an actor might need plastic surgery or a hairpiece, it required work. The VW’s six-volt electrical system was converted to a 12-volt system to make it easier to start. It was also painted in a different shade of red, closer to the original Volkswagen factory color. And it got a boot cover for the convertible top.

The studio covered the cost of all the modifications and paid Tony a nice rental fee for two weeks’ use of the car. He even got to watch a scene being filmed, as Ryan O’Neal and Robert Downey Jr. drove the car in Georgetown.

Not bad for a car that Tony got for nothing after it had thrown a rod. Wrote Tony: “After a body-off frame rebuild I sold it three years after the movie was released for a generous sum based in part on its movie career.”

Steve Lichtman of Mount Airy, Md., has a stable of interesting vehicles, from old station wagons to vintage ambulances. They’re often used as set dressing. Once, he was too.

The movie was HBO’s “Path to War,” about Lyndon Johnson and Vietnam. Steve’s vintage car was parked on a D.C. street. He was sitting out of the way when a person came over and asked if he wanted to work as an extra — and what size suit jacket he wore.

Steve apparently gave a satisfactory answer. He was recruited on the spot to get dressed, get his hair done and become a Secret Service agent.

“I soon found myself in a period limousine, seated next to ‘President Johnson,’ for the rest of the night,” Steve wrote.

Alas, in the final movie, you can see the car but not who’s inside.

“But, I got paid as an extra in addition to the rent for my car,” Steve wrote. “It was a true Johnny Bravo moment, like Greg of ‘The Brady Bunch’ being recruited to be a rock star because he fit the suit.”

In the spring of 1977, Dan Madzelan noticed a classified ad in The Washington Post from a movie production company looking for 1960s-era vehicles.

“My daily driver was a 1950 Chevrolet 1-ton panel truck,” wrote Dan, of University Park, Md. “Naturally I replied.”

The movie was “F.I.S.T.,” Sylvester Stallone’s second starring role after “Rocky.”

The story followed the rise of the protagonist — Stallone as Johnny Kovak — from a warehouse worker to the powerful head of a union called the Federation of Interstate Truckers. The D.C. location was used for the latter portion of the film, when Kovak and the union are being investigated by a mob-busting senator played by Rod Steiger.

Dan was paid $75 a day for the use of his truck. The big Chevy also proved useful for carting around camera equipment — “though the cameraman never let the $35,000 35-millimeter Panavision camera out of his sight,” Dan wrote.

“I got friendly with the transportation coordinator, Jim Thornsberry, and his crew,” Dan wrote.

One afternoon they were filming in front of the Russell Senate Office Building as Dan joined a crowd that had gathered across Constitution Avenue to watch.

Wrote Dan: “Jim looked my way and said, ‘Danny, we need your truck.’ Tourist heads turned, clearly thinking I was Somebody Important.”

In the scene, Stallone pulls up in a big, black Cadillac, gets out, then walks toward the building.

“Over Stallone’s shoulder a blue panel truck enters the frame heading east,” Dan wrote. “My three seconds of fame.”

Charles Packer’s car was in a film, too, but he didn’t get paid for it. In February of 1979, he watched as “Being There” was filmed in various locations around the District. When the movie was finally released that December, Charles spotted a familiar vehicle on screen when Peter Sellers, as Chance, walks through an impoverished D.C. neighborhood.

Wrote Charles: “My blue-and-white 1975 VW van shows up in that M Street scene. I parked it regularly in that vacant lot.”

Up next: More from D.C., the District of Cinema.