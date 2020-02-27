The two admitted shooting and stabbing a 40-year-old victim in December 2018 in Four Mile Run Park on the border of Arlington and Alexandria. Gang members had warned the victim’s nephew not to sell drugs in the park without paying rent to the gang clique.
The victim survived an attack in which he was shot in the throat and arm and stabbed in the back.
Prosecutors in Alexandria are also pursuing a separate case against MS-13 gang members accused of killing two teenagers in 2016. One of the 11 individuals charged in that case is facing a potential death penalty.
