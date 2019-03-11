BEL AIR, Md. — Maryland State Police say a 7-year-old boy and a man have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

A state police news release says 7-year-old Tripp Johnson and 65-year-old Andrew Klein were killed in the Harford County crash on Monday. News outlets report 54-year-old Ubaldo Juarez and 57-year-old Sharon Sexton are among the injured.

State police spokesman Ron Snyder says at least 12 vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:00 a.m. Traffic was backed up at the intersection when a tractor-trailer driver failed to stop and crashed into multiple vehicles.

The statement says the tractor-trailer and two vehicles pinned underneath it caught fire. The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t injured. Sgt. Anthony Dudek of the Bel Air Barrack says it’s too early to determine if any charges will be filed.

