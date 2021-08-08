The death of the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, marked the first killing during a “Ceasefire” weekend in Baltimore, The Baltimore Sun reported. Activists and police ask residents to avoid violence during four specified weekends throughout the year.
Late Saturday night, officers patrolling on foot found a teenage boy with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The youth was transported to a local hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known Sunday.
A 30-year-old man came to a hospital as a walk-in shooting victim Saturday afternoon. He was taken into surgery and listed in critical condition at the time, police said. Another walk-in shooting victim, a 27-year-old man, came to an area hospital for treatment Sunday morning, but he may have been shot Saturday night, another police news release said.