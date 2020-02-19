ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Maryland judge is weighing whether to dismiss murder charges against a woman who has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial in the deaths of two of her children.

Montgomery County Judge Robert Greenberg said Tuesday that he’ll decide within two weeks whether murder charges should be dropped against Catherine Hoggle. Two of her three children disappeared in September 2014 and haven’t been found. Hoggle was the last person known to be with the missing children, who were 2 and 3 at the time.