The Democratic governor said their deployment was always planned to be short term.
The troops were from the 508th Military Police Company based in Teaneck, according to the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
They were dispatched to Washington on Monday, officials said, just ahead of President Donald Trump’s walk from the White House to a historical Episcopal church nearby following the forceful clearing of protesters crowding the square between the two buildings.
Murphy said New Jersey’s troops were not involved in clearing protesters, but were guarding monuments.
Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. The officer has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting. All have been fired.
