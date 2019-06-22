On the first full day of summer, Washington found ample opportunities Saturday to celebrate the new season — and to fall prey to its hazards.

On a trail along the Potomac River in Montgomery County, one hiker suffered dehydration and was rescued in an intricate amphibious operation, according to county fire and rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

The hiker was extricated from the rugged A section of the Billy Goat Trail and taken to a boat for later transfer to an ambulance, Piringer said.

One of the city’s major observances of summer’s start came on the Mall, where many museums were to be open until midnight as part of Smithsonian Solstice Saturday.

Smithsonian spokeswoman Carolyn Martin said at 9 p.m.: “There are a lot of people down here.”