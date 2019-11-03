Months ago I scheduled a routine colonoscopy. Then we bought tickets for the Nats’ first World Series home game. These events turned out to be on the same day, but I knew there’d be nothing about a morning probe to keep me from enjoying a night out. It’s just that the previous evening wasn’t going to be so enjoyable.

I will say that the potion they give you to, um, prepare for a colonoscopy has gotten a lot better since the first time I had one, 10 years ago. Back then I had to go to the pharmacy and get an envelope of powder and an empty gallon jug. I mixed the powder with water and then held my nose to choke down the foul brew. It tasted like someone else’s fermented sweat.

But now there’s a new medicine: two smallish bottles of something called Clenpiq. I don’t think I’ll start making Clenpiq martinis, but given how horrible the other stuff was, it went down a treat.

Of course, all these compounds do the same thing, which is keep you within sprinting distance of a bathroom for the next 24 hours.

On the Friday morning, I checked in at the surgery center, signed all the forms and was ushered to a curtained room for my final preparations. Soon, I’d bundled my street clothes and cellphone into a plastic bag and donned a smock and no-slip socks. I had an ID bracelet on my left wrist and an IV needle in my right one. I settled under a blanket on the wheeled hospital bed.

And then I waited to be rolled back to where the procedure would take place. There, I’d be given some really good drugs. I’d wake up a half-hour later with no memory of the “Heart of Darkness”-like expedition my doctor had gone on.

Your mind does funny things when you’re in a fasting state, when for nearly two days you haven’t eaten anything more solid than clear broth and lemon Jell-O. Like an Old Testament prophet, you’re prone to visions. You free-associate. Ideas tumble through your brain.

As I lay there, I thought about how weird it must be to perform colonoscopies all day long: knocking people out, scoping them, waking them up, sending them on their way. Again and again and again, an assembly line of buttocks.

The nurses and doctors were all professionals, I was sure. But I also hoped they were able to find little moments of joy in a pretty serious job.

I also thought about the baseball game I’d be going to that night, about the improbable journey the Nationals had been on, about how two more wins would make them World Series champs.

An idea came to me. I fished my phone out of the plastic bag and sent a text to My Lovely Wife, who was out in the waiting room.

Ruth texted back: “Um you don’t mean that do you?”

But I did mean it. It was imperative that she do this for me. I couldn’t do it myself. Ruth talked her way in, performed her task, then left me.

I was wheeled back to the chilly colonoscopy room. The anesthesiologist attached a syringe to my IV, depressed the plunger and said, “Are you feeling drowsy?”

“No,” I said.

The next thing I knew I was in the recovery room. A nurse came in to check on me, a smile on her face.

“Did you see it?” I asked.

“You don’t remember?” she said. “I wasn’t in the room for your procedure, but when you were wheeled back here afterward the first thing you said was, ‘Could you tell I was dreaming about baseball?’ And then you asked me: ‘Are you a health-care professional?’ Then you rolled over.”

And that’s when she saw what the doctors and nurses in the operating room had seen, my little message for them and for the gods of baseball. Spelled out in eyebrow pencil on my rear end: “Go Nats!”

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.

