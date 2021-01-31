“Archie!” I shouted.

Archie is a rescue dog. We got him in late September and don’t know much about how he spent the seven years before he came to us. He has been so attached to us — following My Lovely Wife and me from room to room, whimpering when we leave the house — that we figured he worshiped us and was incapable of anything approaching aggression.

And then he barked at me again a few minutes later when he was on his circular bed in the living room. I’d approached him to give him a chance to apologize.

Three months without a bark, then two barks in one night.

We decided to deconstruct the situation. Had I done anything differently that evening? An old expression came to us: Let sleeping dogs lie. But hadn’t a snoozing Archie been on our couch plenty of times before, a stress-relieving lump of warm fur, perfect for mindless palpating?

Perhaps that was the problem. After some Googling, we were reminded that dogs are territorial. And they are hierarchical. Archie had seemed to form a stronger bond with my wife, Ruth, than with me. She would sit on the couch with him while I was in my easy chair. Perhaps he saw me as a threat to Ruth and was protecting the alpha.

Or maybe Archie was protecting his turf: the middle of our Ikea couch, which had become his spot, and the sanctity of his dog bed. Maybe he just wanted some space, man.

What worried me was the possibility that something was up in that canine head of his. Did Archie suffer from a brain chemical imbalance? Was he hallucinating? Was he having a scary flashback? Did we have ourselves an incipient Old Yeller situation?

No, we didn’t. We decided to give Archie some space, especially when he’s sleeping. We let him wake up and come to us before giving him a belly rub. Few people are at their best in that twilight fugue. Who knows what he has been dreaming?

We also banished him from the couch. We have our spaces and he has his.

I do think Archie has some issues. Sometimes I’ll catch him sitting facing a wall or a bookcase, as frozen as a porcelain Nipper. Why?

And after two months of ignoring the chew toys we bought for him, Archie suddenly got interested in them, one in particular. He chewed the ears off a squeaky, pink, stuffed rabbit and now parades around the house with its earless body whenever he’s at his friskiest.

When he senses that we’re getting ready for a walk, or just before or after we feed him, Archie looks around for the rabbit, grabs it in his mouth, then prances about, whipping it back and forth.

This rabbit has squeakers in its head, torso and all four appendages, each pitched to a slightly different note. This allows Archie to carry on a complex monologue: squeak, SQUEAK, squeak, SqUeAk.

It’s fun to see him having fun, but I wonder why he has started doing it only now.

Our previous dog, Charlie, was a sweetheart — gentle, patient, accommodating. He was a rescue, too, but we got him at 18 months. Charlie figured out pretty quickly that he was part of the family.

I think Archie is only now starting to realize that. If I was typing this column three months ago, he’d be pressed up against the leg of my chair, desperate for proximity. Right now, he’s asleep on his bed in the living room.

Archie hasn’t barked at me since that night a few weeks ago. Those barks were a useful reminder that although he is domesticated, he is an animal. And, like every animal — including the two-legged kind — he’s unique unto himself. He has his good days and his bad ones.

His barks were a reminder that a dog isn’t an accessory acquired for mindless comfort, like an ottoman or a throw pillow. A dog requires thought, time and observation. Every dog is different.

Or, as Archie would say: “Squeak.”