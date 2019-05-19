Columnist

I can still remember the annoyance in my aunt’s voice as she realized we had accidentally sold my great-grandfather’s papal bull.

This was about 20 years ago. We were clearing out my late grandmother’s house in Brookland, not far from Catholic University, where my great-grandfather Leo Francis Stock had been a history professor.

We’d each set aside things we wanted to keep for ourselves — I took some of the books Leo edited: “United States Ministers to the Papal States” and the five-volume “Proceedings and Debates of the British Parliaments Respecting North America” — but somehow the papal bull wound up in the pile with the knickknacks and housewares.

I can’t remember which pope had issued that parchment scroll, but someone got a bargain. It would have been nice to have kept it in the family, no bull.

I thought of family heirlooms the other day when I was driving through a Bethesda neighborhood not far from the National Institutes of Health.

“My father’s snare drum ended up somewhere around here,” I said to myself. “I’d love to have that back.”

My father played the drums when he was young — the guitar and ukulele, too. His old Slingerland snare drum — wrapped in a marine pearl finish — was in Momsie’s dank basement. Whenever we’d visit I’d go down and look at it. Look at it but not play it. The calfskin heads on the drum were split and the rims were rimed with corrosion.

When I moved into my own apartment for college in 1980 I liberated the snare, bought new heads, put some steel wool to the rims and added it to my set of drums. Then I sold it.

I was at Chuck Levin’s music store in Wheaton, watching as a father and son perused the drum sets, each arranged like a tiered wedding cake: large bass drum on the bottom, smaller and smaller tom toms on top. I could tell the father was balking at the prices, so I sidled up and said, “Hey, if you’re looking for a drum set, I’m selling mine. Cheap.”

My kit was a beat-up Olympic, the budget label of the British drum maker Premier. Its gray plastic finish was cracked and peeling, held down in some places by masking tape. Worse, the drums were sized in centimeters, not inches, and in those pre-Amazon Prime days, quirky European replacement drum heads were hard to find.

I no longer had the set’s matching snare drum. I’d traded it to a mechanic in Hyattsville along with a drum lesson for his son in exchange for brake work on my Mercury Comet.

But this beat-up Olympic drum kit did have a snare, a Slingerland snare from the 1950s.

I let the dad have the whole set for $200, which gave me a head start on the $600 set of used Premier drums Chuck Levin’s was selling (and which I still have). I packed my old drums into my Comet, drove to Bethesda and set them up in the buyer’s basement.

I’d like to say I felt a pang of regret as I drove away, but I was 18, focused on the next day, not a day nearly 40 years in the future when I’d wish I could go into my basement and bang on the same marine pearl Slingerland snare drum that my father banged on in his basement.

There are some families that can trace their lineage back to the Mayflower, who pass paintings or pocket watches or chests of drawers down to the next generation. Mine isn’t one of those. I don’t think we have two heirlooms to rub together.

I do like stuff, though, and as I’ve settled into comfortable middle age, I probably have too much of it. My Lovely Wife is always on me to de-accession. She’s probably right. But what if end up missing something I got rid of?

I miss that snare drum. Still, I do have my father’s ukulele. And his old medium-format film camera, working just fine after 50 years.

Even better, I still have my father. I plan on keeping him as long as I can.

Heirlooms

Is there an heirloom or sentimental object you wish you’d held on to? Tell me about it. Email the details — with “Family Treasure” in the subject line — to me at the address included here.

