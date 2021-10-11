I’ve been trying to make peace with video games for years now, and have told readers all about the first time my boys asked for a shooting game; the move to make e-sport athletes eligible for a varsity letter in all Virginia high schools; the Summer of Pale, when the nation’s children were lost to the wildly popular game called Fortnite; and my own terrifying addiction to Animal Crossing, which was like Fortnite for moms (and we all still shudder over the depths to which I — and the entire household — sank in those dark days).