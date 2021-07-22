A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Inman admitted that between June and December 2020, he exchanged messages with the teens using Snapchat and provided them with gifts, including alcohol, marijuana, vape cartridges, money, and cell phones. Inman would then turn the conversation toward sexual issues, eventually requesting and receiving sexually explicit photographs and videos from the teens via Snapchat, in exchange for the victims continuing to receive gifts.
The news release also said Inman traveled to Grayson County to deliver gifts to the teens, but there is no evidence of physical contact between Inman and the victims.