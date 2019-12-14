However, the Smithsonian offered four less-generic choices on its Twitter feed. Time was apparently important. The youngster was born last month, and the Smithsonian said keepers “like to name animals within two months after they’re born.”

The choices for a name were Gonzo, Prickles, Quilliam and Quillson. The last three at least seemed to reflect the best known of porcupine qualities.

The secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie G. Bunch III, showed himself in the spirit of the balloting. “Choose wisely,” he urged on his own Twitter feed.

Readers may debate the wisdom of the selection, but the Smithsonian’s electoral tally showed the name perhaps least evocative of porcupines, Gonzo, got fewest of the 2,486 votes cast. The winner, with 43 percent, the Smithsonian said, was Quilliam. So, apparently that is settled.

