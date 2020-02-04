Bridenstine, a former Congressman from Oklahoma, was sworn in as NASA’s 13th administrator in 2018. His career in federal service began in the U.S. Navy, flying the E-2C Hawkeye off the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. He flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Liberty University said in a news release that Bridenstine will share milestones of his career in public service and talk about the way his faith has played a role in his life and work.

Liberty University is a private evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg.