“This photo is not an archival record held by the @usnatarchives, but one we licensed to use as a promotional graphic,” another tweet said. “Nonetheless, we were wrong to alter the image.”

The altered 49-by-69-inch photograph was part of a is a display that showed the 2017 march from one perspective and, viewed from another angle, showed a 1913 black-and-white image of a women’s suffrage march also on Pennsylvania Avenue. The display linked momentous demonstrations for women’s rights more than a century apart on the same stretch of pavement.

Marchers in the 2017 photograph, taken by Getty Images photographer Mario Tama, were shown carrying a variety of signs, at least four of which were altered by the museum. A placard that proclaims “God Hates Trump” has “Trump” blotted out so that it reads “God Hates.” A sign that reads “Trump & GOP — Hands Off Women” has the word Trump blurred out. Signs with messages that referenced women’s anatomy — which were prevalent at the march — are also digitally altered.

Museum officials initially defended the alterations as an effort to be non-partisan and because the museum hosts groups of students and young people, for whom some of the words could have been perceived as inappropriate.

But in a Washington Post article published Friday, prominent historians expressed dismay.

On Saturday after the museum’s acknowledgement, Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley said he was pleased that the National Archives is “out of the photoshop business.”