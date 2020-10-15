The Army said this week that the museum will open on Veterans Day, November 11.
The opening will feature enhanced health and safety measures for visitors. Admission is free, but timed-entry tickets are required to help manage capacity.
Earlier plans to open in June were scuttled because of the coronavirus.
Officials have projected the museum will draw 750,000 visitors a year.
