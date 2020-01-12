Religious leaders blessed a King James Bible at the Washington National Cathedral on Sunday to be used by the newly formed United States Space Force , including for swearing-in ceremonies, a cathedral spokeswoman said.

During the three-minute ceremony, the Right Rev. Carl Wright, the Episcopal Church’s bishop suffragan for the Armed Forces and Federal Ministries, said in part, “May this Bible guard and guide all those who purpose that the final frontier be a place where God will triumph over evil, where love will triumph over hate, and where life will triumph over death.”