The ceremony also was overseen by Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of the Washington National Cathdral, and Maj. Gen. Steven A. Schaick, chief of chaplains for the U.S. Air Force.
The Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. military, was created in December as part of a defense bill signed by President Trump. The force is designed to defend American assets in space, such as satellites used for GPS, communications and missile defense.
The Bible was donated by the Museum of the Bible in Washington.