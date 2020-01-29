— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Body cam video shows arrest of woman, 76

Baltimore County Police body camera footage shows how an incident where an officer seeking to arrest a woman for disorderly conduct quickly escalated, ending with police throwing a 76-year-old grandmother to the ground during an arrest at her home earlier this month.

The police department released footage Tuesday from three body-worn cameras, as well as the 911 call and police radio transmissions of the arrest of Rena Mellerson and her granddaughter, Cierra Floyd.

The arrest was caught on cellphone video and sparked public outrage. Police Chief Melissa Hyatt called that video footage “unsettling” and a department spokeswoman said criminal and internal affairs investigations are ongoing.

Documents show Floyd and Mellerson face multiple charges, including second-degree assault and resisting and interfering with an arrest.

Sheriff's office worker faces rape charge

A grand jury has indicted a Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office employee on a second-degree rape charge. Morton Stanley Winkler Jr., 54, was taken into custody Tuesday, police said in a statement. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Winkler was indicted Jan. 22, Maryland court records show. Baltimore County police were initially notified of the sexual assault allegation against Winkler in November 2018, the department said.