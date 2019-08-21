RICHMOND, Va. — The national NAACP has removed the president of the Virginia State Conference and named a replacement amid ongoing restructuring efforts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports national NAACP administrator Gloria Sweet-Love named Robert Barnette president at a Saturday meeting, replacing Rev. Kevin Chandler.

Barnette called the move “procedural” and said there wasn’t any wrongdoing by Chandler.

Chandler told the paper he wasn’t present at the meeting and didn’t learn about his dismissal until Tuesday.

Sweet-Love says he was notified. She told the paper the Virginia conference has been “faltering” for years — it hasn’t had a permanent executive director since 2014.

Sweet-Love is overseeing the Virginia restructuring, and redoing its constitution and bylaws.

Barnette said that toward the end of the year the organization will move to fill its executive director’s post.

