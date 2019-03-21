An informational brochure that was handed out at the Claude Moore Colonial Farm sits on a bench in the market area in December. The farm closed to the public later that month. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The National Park Service said Thursday it would develop plans for federal land in Northern Virginia once occupied by a Colonial-style farm that closed last year after a years-long dispute with park officials.

Claude Moore Colonial Farm, a living-history museum that operated on about 70 wooded acres of Turkey Run Park in McLean, closed in December after a public squabble with the Park Service over its funding and relationships with private contractors.

The Park Service had sought more oversight of the farm in recent years, including regular financial reporting and approval of private vendors and merchandise sales — oversight the farm resisted until it closed to the public Dec. 21.

The Park Service said in a statement Thursday it would open a public comment period on the future of the land, inviting the community and former volunteers to an open house next month.

The agency said it will not pursue commercial development of the land. Much of the park remains open as the organization that ran the farm removes its property.

“We want to hear everyone’s ideas about how they would like to enjoy the park,” George Washington Memorial Parkway Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said in a statement. “Should we offer farm activities, return the area to its natural state, provide connections to neighboring trail systems or something else altogether?”

The Friends of Claude Moore Colonial Farm, a nonprofit group that had managed the farm since 1981, declined to comment.

The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 in Classroom 7 at the Madison Community Center, at 3829 N. Stafford St. in Arlington. Those seeking additional information can go to go.nps.gov/ClaudeMooreFuture.

