The National Park Service will resume its duties, including collecting trash along the Mall. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The National Park Service said Thursday that it would resume trash collection, urgent roadwork and sanitation services at its parks in and around the District of Columbia starting Friday.

“Some of these services had been donated by park partners since the start of the lapse of appropriations in December 22,” the Park Service said in a statement.

The services will now be paid for with funding revenue collected by national parks across the country under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

The areas affected are Anacostia Park, Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Capitol Hill Parks, Civil War Defenses of Washington, George Washington Memorial Parkway and Georgetown-area parks including Georgetown Waterfront Park.

The areas also include Kenilworth Park, Meridian Hill Park, the Mall and Memorial Parks, President’s Park, Rock Creek Park and Suitland Parkway.

During the first 20 days of the partial shutdown, the District of Columbia Department of Public Works and several business improvement districts across the city collected trash at park services sites across city, the Park Service said.

D.C.-area national parks remain as accessible as possible during the shutdown, but some services and sites are unavailable, including visitor centers, ranger talks and programs and emergency services, the agency said.