The parking lot at the Gravelly Point viewing area near Reagan National Airport is still open for people to park their cars and watch the planes land, but the portable restrooms are locked because of the government shutdown and not available for use. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The majority of the Washington area’s national parks will remain open during the government shutdown, but there may not be anyone there to answer your questions, and the restrooms will likely be closed, the National Park Service said Sunday.

Most park roads, trails and green space will still be accessible, but no visitors centers or services will be available, which means no restrooms, the Park Service said.

Also, park areas that normally close after dark will be closed at all times, and emergency and rescue services will be limited.

Some sites will be closed because of the government shutdown, including the Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site, although performances will still be held at the theater as scheduled.

Among the other shuttered facilities: the entrance roads and visitors centers at the Great Falls parks on both the Virginia and Maryland sides of the Potomac River; Rock Creek Park Nature Center and Planetarium; and the White House Visitor Center also will be closed for the duration of the shutdown.

Also closed are Hains Point, the Clara Barton National Historic Site, Fort Marcy, Oxon Hill Farm, Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Historic Site, according to a Park Service news release.

The Smithsonian museums will stay open through Jan. 1, and the National Gallery of Art will stay open through Dec. 31, using funds that have already been allocated to them. As they have during past shutdowns, the privately operated National Building Museum and the Phillips Collection will be open and plan to offer free admission to those with government IDs.

Portable restrooms are being provided by Guest Services Inc. at the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument grounds (the monument was already closed for repairs), the World War II Memorial, and at the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park.

All marinas on national park property will remain open, the Park Service said, including Belle Haven, James Creek, Columbia Island, Washington Sailing Marina and Fort Washington Marina. Also open are Glen Echo Park, the golf courses at East Potomac and Langston parks, and the tennis courts at East Potomac and Rock Creek parks.

The Park Service said several partner organizations would help with trash pickup but it may not occur in all areas.

Park Service social media and websites are not being updated and may not reflect current conditions, the release said.